(WFLA) — A delivery driver’s vehicle ended up in a pond after the driver drove into a flooded area, the Plantation Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the driver was able to escape the vehicle before it submerged. The driver was not injured.

A video showed the car being lifted out of the pond in the Acres of Plantation.

“If you cannot see the road or determine how deep the water is. Stop, turn around, and go back in the direction you came from. Do not drive into standing water,” the fire department said.

Several towns in South Florida experienced severe flooding this week.

Flights at the airport in Fort Lauderdale were canceled as the tarmac was covered in water.