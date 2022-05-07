TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dean at a Florida middle school was arrested Thursday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that Henry Anderson, a dean at Lake Weir Middle School, was taken into custody after one of the track team members he coached accused him of the crime.

Deputies said the victim told them that Anderson picked her up to exercise at the gym and assaulted her in the weight room.

The dean had a clean record prior to his arrest, although deputies said he may be suspected in other incidents now.