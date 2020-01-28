Florida daycare provider fired after mom finds ‘I’m out of diapers’ written across son’s stomach

Florida

According to the child's mother, Heather Chisum, "Mom I'm out of diapers pls read my report" was written on the stomach of Milo, her 1-year-old son.

SANIBEL, Fla. (WFLA/NBC)- A daycare provider was fired after writing on a child’s stomach with a marker.

According to NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the child’s mother, Heather Chisum, said “Mom I’m out of diapers pls read my report” was written on the stomach of Milo, her 1-year-old son.

In a Facebook post, Chisum wrote that every day the daycare puts a “daily report” in their son’s lunch box.

The reports update parents on the child’s day, including if they need new diapers or wipes at the school.

“I guess yesterday they wrote on his report that he needs diapers, and I failed to see that,” Chisum wrote.

Children’s Education Center of the Islands says the provider who wrote on Milo has since been placed on permanent leave.

Chisum told WBBH-TV that this isn’t the first time one of her children was written on — she said it also happened last November, but they “didn’t think anything of it” and didn’t report it.

According to the News-Press, Chisum has pulled both of her children out of the school.

DeCosta called the incident a “breach of our professional ethic on the part of the teacher.”

Read the full statement below:

We are aware of the incident at the school and we are terribly sorry for the distress it has caused the family involved as well as all of our families. It was a breech of our professional ethics on the part of the teacher. The school has taken immediate action to remove the teacher from the school. We are reviewing protocols already in place to ensure that nothing like this occurs again. We are proud of our school, love our students and are eager to make our school a better place as we move forward.

We have met with the family involved, we understand and share their concerns and have ensured them that their children will always be welcome here.

