TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A database from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will let residents search the names of local officers and check if they have faced discipline for certain violations and actions. The database operated by FDLE, however, does have some limits to the data and information available.

The information only dates back to 2012, and does not include civilian complaint filings. The only officers who appear in the database are those who have had the following types of disciplinary actions. Discipline for the database is determined and enacted by the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission.

Discipline Imposed Date Range-this refers to the date the Commission’s final order of agency action was issued to the officer.

Accepted-The Commission accepted a recommendation, typically related to a voluntary relinquishment.

Dismissed-The Commission dismissing the administrative complaint against an officer.

FO Set Aside/Vacated-The Commission vacated the Final Order of agency action against an officer.

Granted-The Commission granted a motion of some type, either from the officer or from Commission staff.

Probation-The Commission voted placed the officer’s certification on a period of probation.

Suspension-The Commission suspended the officer’s certification for a certain amount of time.

Suspension/Probation-The Commission suspended the officer’s certification for a certain amount of time followed by a period of probation.

The searchable information will include the following information about law enforcement and corrections officers, should the disciplinary actions detailed above have occurred, as well as the officers’ commission certifications at the time of the reported misconduct, according to the FDLE database.

Concurrent-certified as both law enforcement and corrections and employed by an agency to work in either type.

Corr Probation-certified to work as correctional probation officer for state corrections.

Correctional- certified to work as correctional officer within a county jail facility or state prison.

Instructor-certified to teach Commission-approved basic recruit, advanced, or specialized courses.

Law Enforcement- certified to work as a law enforcement officer for a local, county, or state law enforcement agency.

The administrative charge by the Commission as stated in the Administrative Complaint which is issued following a probable cause hearing.

When searching the CJSTC discipline data, it’s important to note that it “does not contain any information related to discipline an officer received from their employing agency.”

A full list of violations and penalties that could potentially have an officer entered into the disciplinary database can be found online. The list contains a combination of “moral character violations.” It includes criminal misconduct and actions both in or out of uniform.