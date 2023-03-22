TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida father is accused of shooting and killing his daughter’s ex-boyfriend after authorities said the man assaulted her in her apartment, then came back for more.

Officers with the Gainesville Police Department were called to the Polos Apartments located near the intersection of Southwest Williston Road and Southwest 23rd Street in Gainesville Saturday for a reported domestic battery.

There, police said the man physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend inside her apartment.

Before the police could arrive, the man fled. The woman’s father also came to the apartment following the incident.

About 30 minutes after police spoke with the woman, the man returned and entered his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

“The father, who was armed with a handgun, fired one shot at the suspect which struck him in the chest,” the department said.

The man tried to run but was discovered by arriving officers next to his car. Despite CPR efforts, the man was pronounced dead when EMS arrived.

An investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors told WCJB they were shocked to learn about the shooting.

“Everyone I speak to here is so nice,” said one resident, who was identified only as Cona. “Everyone I interact with is so genuine and kind, so it was one of those things where it’s definitely out of the blue.”