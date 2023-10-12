TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida dad accused of locking his adopted son in a box has been found guilty on all counts, a judge ruled.

Tim Ferriter was found guilty of aggravated child abuse, false imprisonment, and neglect Thursday afternoon.

Ferriter was taken back into custody by police as his wife, Tracy Ferriter, sat behind listening to the verdict. NBC affiliate WPTV reported that Tim was transported to Palm Beach County Jail as he awaits his sentencing date on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m.

The Jupiter couple was arrested in February 2022 for abusing their then-14-year-old son. The Jupiter Police Department discovered an 8×8 box in the family garage that had a “ring” style camera hanging above the bed to “monitor” the teen.

Tim Ferriter reacts in court on Oct. 12 (NBC affiliate WPTV)

The camera showed thousands of videos of Tim abusing the child and then locking the door from the outside.

A trial date has yet to be set for Tracy Ferriter, WPTV reported.