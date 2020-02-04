Florida dad dances on TikTok for son being treated in NICU

Florida

by: CNN Newsource, WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – When a baby is born premature, the long nights and days in the hospital are agonizing, and often the parents are living moment to moment.

One Florida family is experiencing this for the third time. The father has decided to dance the stress away and is sharing his moves on social media.

Chris Askew has decided to post videos of himself dancing on the TikTok app, for his baby Dylan while he is in the NICU.

“I did it, just a silly thing, just to see. And I woke up the next morning and I had 500,000 views on it,” Askew said.

Askew is dancing for his fourth son, Dylan, who was born in mid-January, two months premature, only weighing four pounds. He is in the fight for his life.

“Unless you’ve been through it, you can’t put into words how hard it is,” Askew said.

Askew is a Seminole County firefighter, and a self-admitted addict of TikTok, which is a social media app.

Askew decided to post a video of himself dancing every day on TikTok until his baby boy is strong enough to get out of the neonatal intensive care unit at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies.

Askew shot his first video in the laundry room at the Ronald McDonald House, his second with his wife, Danielle, and baby Dylan in the hospital, and he continued to post more videos – one with the nurses in the NICU unit, one with his fellow firefighters, one with UCF’s mascot, one with the Orlando Magic dancers, and the list goes on.

The outpouring of love for baby Dylan is growing. Askew is sharing his story, and other people have also come forward to share their stories.

Baby Dylan is doing well and hopes to get out of the NICU in three weeks.

As of Monday, Askew’s videos have reached 4 million people with his “daddy dance.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Better Call Behnken: Missing money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Call Behnken: Missing money"

Buckhorn on gun control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buckhorn on gun control"

Feb. 4 is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feb. 4 is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day"

Local diabetes advocate to be guest at State of the Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local diabetes advocate to be guest at State of the Union"

Sarasota County Schools to discuss settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County Schools to discuss settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit"

Preschool worker bonds out after video voyeurism arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preschool worker bonds out after video voyeurism arrest"

Fire causes heavy damage to home in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire causes heavy damage to home in Tampa"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Where is Baby Andrew? - Feb. 3, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where is Baby Andrew? - Feb. 3, 2020"

Klobuchar comes out on top in St. Petersburg satellite caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Klobuchar comes out on top in St. Petersburg satellite caucus"

BBB warns of tax ID theft scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBB warns of tax ID theft scam"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss