Florida dad builds roller coaster in back yard for his kids during pandemic

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (WFLA/WBBH) — The coronavirus pandemic has inspired a Florida dad to compensate for lack of entertainment by building that entertainment in his own back yard.

Over the past 11 months, Scott Friga has replaced the woods in his back yard with a basketball court, a gymnasium, and now the most recent request: a 310-feet-long roller coaster.

“Whew, man, I’ve been real busy,” he said.

As spaces began closing to the public, Friga built them himself.

“When the pandemic came in they shut the parks down so I built a basketball court for my son,” Friga said. “They shut the gyms down, so we built a gym.”

The most recent request from his kids was a roller coaster.

“The rollercoaster started about two months ago. Took four or five days to get it done,” he said.

Friga said he thinks it’s better for his kids to be playing in his back yard than looking for things to do elsewhere.