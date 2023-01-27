Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 39-year-old father was arrested after his child reportedly arrived at a Florida elementary school with a handgun in his backpack.

NBC Miami reports a child in kindergarten at Keys Gate Charter School brought an unloaded gun to school in a backpack on Thursday.

School administrators discovered the weapon and contacted police.

Investigators said the child’s father, Reginald McCoy, allegedly put the gun in the backpack when he was driving the 6-year-old to school and forgot it was there. It’s unclear why he decided to put the weapon in the child’s backpack.

McCoy was arrested and charged with child neglect and culpable negligence.

He was booked into a Miami-Dade County detention facility, where he is being held on a $5,500 bond.