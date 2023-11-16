TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jupiter father who locked his adopted son in a box will be read his sentence Thursday afternoon, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.

Tim Ferriter, 48, was found guilty a month ago of aggravated child abuse, child neglect, and false imprisonment.

Ferriter could face up to 40 years for abusing their then-14-year-old son by locking him in an 8×8 box in the family garage. The box was equipped with a “ring” style camera to “monitor” him.

Tim Ferriter and his wife, Tracy Ferriter, were arrested in February 2022.

WPTV said before the trial started, Ferriter rejected a plea deal that would have imprisoned him for two years.

Tracy Ferriter is still awaiting her trial.