Florida cyber sex crimes bill passes after senator’s story

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida senator’s personal story about nude images stolen from her and traded online led to the passage of a bill aiming to prevent future victims.

The bill passed unanimously Tuesday in the House and now goes to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

It was sponsored by Democratic Sen. Lauren Book, who became the victim of an extortion attempt over images stolen from her.

If signed by DeSantis, the bill will make it a felony to buy, sell or trade stolen sexually explicit images from someone’s phone or other digital devices. It would also make disseminating altered or created sexually explicit images, known as deepfakes, a felony.