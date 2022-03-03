Florida crossing guard saves elementary school student from speeding truck

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A school crossing guard with the Crestview Police Department saved an elementary school student from harm Wednesday morning with her quick actions.

Crestview police said in a Facebook post it was around 8 a.m. when Crossing Guard Mackenzie Holliday quickly stopped the student from the path of a speeding oncoming truck.

“The traffic had been stopped and the truck was not in line of sight when we gave the student the go-ahead to cross,” Holliday said. “Everything happened so fast, but I can honestly say that in that split second my mind was focused on her without even realizing. I have a daughter her age and all I could think about was what would I want someone to do to protect my child.”

Holliday has been a part of the unit for a month now and it’s the training and support from the Police Department, that she has received, that continue to instill the importance of always staying alert.

The Crestview Police Department is looking for the driver involved in this incident. If you know who this vehicle belongs to or who the driver was, contact the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055.