Florida COVID-19 survivor who spent 3 weeks in coma reunites with hospital staff

OCOEE, Fla. (WESH) — Maureen Woods from Levy County says the hospital staff at Orlando Health saved her life after she caught COVID-19.

Thanks to Orlando Health-Health Central Hospital, Woods was able to reunite with the people that saved her, leading to an emotional reunion.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you did for me and my husband while I was here, words can’t express how much I’m grateful,” Woods told the staff.

She had spent nearly three weeks in a coma fighting to survive at the hospital.

“It was amazing to realize exactly how many people had a hand in my recovery,” Woods said. “On one hand it was overwhelming but on the other hand it was gratifying to be able to thank them for everything they did for me and my husband.”



“There were sometimes that we didn’t know if my wife was going to make it and they were telling me to keep positive thoughts and, you know, ‘we’ve got the best doctors the best people looking after her,’” Wood’s husband Clay Woods said.

On July 24, Maureen Woods was admitted to the hospital after intense pain from a kidney stone while visiting Disney World.



“I ended up septic, my lung collapsed. I had pneumonia. I got COVID. My organs started shutting down. It was apparently dire straits. They had my husband call the family in,” Maureen Woods said.



She spent 39 days in the Critical Care Unit and a total of 53 days as a hospital patient.



“Her oxygen levels were very, very low. She had some critical points where we had some really difficult conversations,” Dr. Joel Santora said.

For the rest of her stay, Maureen Woods was transferred to Orlando Health’s in-patient rehab unit before she was discharged.

“It’s a testament of the team, passion of the team, Maureen’s willpower to live – faith, medicine. It’s an awesome combination,” Santora said.



“With COVID and how many patients they lose on a regular basis, having someone like me come through all of this — come back and thank them and say I’m alive because of you. I hope they go home tonight feeling good about what they do,” Maureen Woods said.