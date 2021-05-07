Florida courthouses ease some coronavirus restrictions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida courthouses are relaxing some coronavirus restrictions while others remain in place.

Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady amended orders on Thursday so that masks, temperature checks, and health screenings will no longer be required to enter state court buildings, but masks and social distancing will still be required in the actual courtrooms.

“As you know, for more than a year we have taken steps to safely operate the judicial branch using safeguards dictated by changing health conditions and evolving best practices,” Chief Justice Canady said. “The changes I make (Thursday) reflect the current state of the pandemic while maintaining appropriate safeguards as we move toward the time when all Floridians eligible for vaccination will have had the opportunity to become fully vaccinated.”

Many court proceedings moved to online video conferencing last spring when COVID-19 prompted lockdowns around the United State and the rest world.

Jury trials were halted completely in Florida but eventually resumed.