Florida couple wages legal battle over ‘Trump won,’ ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ banner fines

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple is waging a legal battle with Panhandle county over prohibited banners showing support for former President Donald Trump.

Walton County officials say the large “Trump Won” and “Let’s Go Brandon” banners on the balcony of the home of Marvin and Paige Peavy violate local sign ordinances.

A fine of $50 a day is being assessed.

After losing an administrative code enforcement hearing last week, Peavy lawyer Robbie Sickler told the Northwest Florida Daily News he will take the couple’s case to circuit court and argue the ordinance violates free speech protections and is selectively enforced based on citizen complaints.