PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Panama City firefighter and his pregnant wife learned the gender of their child in a unique way on Sunday.

Bridget and Justin Odum invited their family and friends to the gender reveal party, which involved a fire truck and fire hose.

The Odums waited in suspense to see which color the water was going to turn when Justin opened the nozzle.

They were overjoyed to learn it’s a boy and are expected to welcome ‘Beckett’ into the world in April.