TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida couple is accused of stealing more than $8,000 from a senior, Attorney Ashley Moody announced.

Moody said the Walton County couple used the senior’s debit card to buy an inflatable swimming pool, gourmet barbeque and other frivolous items.

“Our investigators exposed a criminal duo who stole thousands of dollars from a 70-year-old Floridian, thinking no one would notice after the senior moved into a nursing home. Huge mistake. My investigators worked diligently to gather evidence of their crimes, and now this criminal couple will face justice for exploiting a Florida senior,” Moody said.

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unite said the 70-year-old victim previously lived with the suspects, identified as Charles Currington and Crystal Sherlock.

Investigators said that Currington and Sherlock helped the senior with household bills, including repairs to the home after a fire.

After five years, investigators said the victim moved into a nursing home and no longer authorized Currington and Sherlock to use the debit card.

Officials said that Currington and Sherlock didn’t return the victim’s debit card and spent more than $8,000 in the meantime.

Currington and Sherlock were each charged with one count of criminal use of personal identification information of an individual more than 60 years old, one count of criminal use of personal identification information of more than $5,000 and one count of theft from persons 65 years of age or older, more than $300, but less than $10,000, a third-degree felony.



