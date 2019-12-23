Florida couple responds to Santa letters after finding them inside their Christmas decoration

(NBC) – What started as cute decoration in front of their Florida house has become a calling this holiday season for one couple.

The huge, red mailbox that reads “Letters to Santa” sits on 11th Avenue in Mount Dora.

Linda and Jeanette Bokland bought the mailbox on sale for $50 last year and put it outside as a decoration. What they didn’t expect was to find letters inside.

The pair, who are realtors by day, have become secret Santas by night.

“We hide in the window to watch people, we don’t want to spoil the magic when they are putting the letters in. You can see how they are having their pictures taken in front (of the mailbox). We’re just having a good time with that,” Jeanette Boklandsaid.

For every letter with a return address, the Boklands responded.

This year, the Mount Dora couple put the box out before Thanksgiving and the letters have been pouring in.

Most of the letters are from children, wishing Santa well and looking for presents. One girl asked for a baby doll and a visit from her grandmother who lives in Indiana.

Some letters are from grownups though who are looking for hope.

“One girl said, ‘You don’t have to answer, I’m 39 years old.’ We’re going to answer,” Jeanette Bokland said.

“What does that tell you?” WESH 2’s Michelle Meredith asked.

“Well, I get teary-eyed. People are sad,” Jeanette Bokland said.

The goal this year is to answer each and every letter as Santa would.

Next week, the couple will have friends over to craft letters that will be mailed back in time for Christmas.

LATEST STORIES: