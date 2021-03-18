Florida couple offers free beer as way to meet the neighbors

Florida

by: NBC News Channel , NBC2 WBBH

Posted: / Updated:

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP/NBC) — A Florida couple came up with a great way to meet their new neighbors after moving into their home during the coronavirus pandemic. They offered free beer.

Amanda and Thomas Evans decided to move from Fort Myers to nearby Cape Coral last year.

They weren’t sure when they’d get to meet the neighbors. So they designed a flyer that said they’d be in their driveway with drinks for anyone who would like to stop by.

“Typically you would bring people cookies or pie or invite them over for dinner, but we weren’t sure about how people were feeling,” said Amanda Evans.

A “Free Beer” sign and an invite titled “Driveway Happy Hour” helped attract neighbors.

“We were able to meet a bunch of people and I think form a really good community bond,” Amanda Evans said.

The couple recommends this method for anyone trying to break the ice in a new neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss