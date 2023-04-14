TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida couple who was kidnapped for ransom by a gang in Haiti last month has been released from their captors, WTVJ reported.

Relatives of Jean-Dickens and Abigail Michael Toussaint said the pair and a person they were traveling with were snatched from a bus in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

The couple was in Haiti to visit family members and attend Rara, a music festival that took place on Easter week.

On March 18, a gang stopped a bus they were traveling in and kidnapped the Toussaints and the third person. Family members suspect they were targeted after the gang noticed their suitcases were from abroad.

Relatives said the gang demanded a ransom of $200,00 per person. According to WTVJ, the family gave someone they trusted $6,000 to give to the gang, but the money disappeared.

It’s not clear exactly when the Toussaints were released from their captors, but the family said they were hoping to return to their home in Tamarac by Saturday.