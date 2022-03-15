Florida couple going to space with SNL’s Pete Davidson

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Space has become a popular destination for celebrities over the past several months.

Actor William Shattner and Hall of Fame NFL football player-turned TV personality Michael Strahan both made trips to space on Jeff Bezo’s Blue Origin rocket recently. Next up is SNL’s Pete Davidson, and according to WESH 2 News, a central Florida couple is going with him.

WESH reports Sharon and Marc Hagel of Orlando will be going to space next week.

Sharon Hagel is the founder of SpaceKids Global, an organization that promotes STEAM education, specifically space, to kids.

“Marc and I are very fortunate to have this opportunity,” Sharon Hagel told WESH. “But for the sake of coming back to Earth and sharing this opportunity with the kids. Our demographics are from five to 12 years old. And that’s the perfect age to catch them with their imagination and curiosity.”

It’s not a long trip. The flight will go to the edge of space, about 66 miles up, lasting about 11 minutes, where everyone on board will be weightless for a couple minutes.

It’s the fourth flight by Blue Origin’s New Shepard program, which uses a reusable rocket to take people and research payloads right past the internationally recognized boundary of space.

Like Blue Origin flights in the past, this one will take off in Texas. The flight is scheduled for Mar. 23.