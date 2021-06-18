Florida couple fined for displaying small gay pride flag

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 09: The Gay Pride Game flag is seen on the 50m arcs during the round 12 AFL match between the St Kilda Saints and the Sydney Swans at Etihad Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

ORLANDO (AP) — A Florida couple is being fined by a homeowner’s association for displaying a small gay pride flag in their home’s front yard.

Bob Plominski and Mike Ferrari say they were issued a citation telling them to take down the flag or pay a $50 daily fine.

The Eastland Cove HOA in Oakland Park, Florida sent the violation notice on June 5 after receiving a complaint.

The South Florida couple says they had displayed the flag before and posted political signs with no problems. The HOA board says their rules restrict residents to only display U.S. or military flags.