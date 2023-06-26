ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Central Florida couple who filed a lawsuit against the CEO of OceanGate for alleged fraud is dropping their suit after a “catastrophic implosion” led to the tragic deaths of all five people aboard the submersible during its deep-sea expedition to see the Titanic last week, according to WESH.

Months before OceanGate’s submersible, Titan, went missing, Winter Park couple Marc and Sharon Hagle filed a lawsuit against the company’s CEO after their planned voyage to see the Titanic wreckage never took off.

The Hagles planned to take the deep-sea journey onboard the OceanGate sub in 2018 after allegedly paying over $200,000 to participate in the expedition. However, their trip was delayed several times, and they never went on the voyage. The couple said OceanGate kept delaying their trip and refused to give them a refund.

In a statement to WESH, the Hagles’ said they decided to rescind their suit following the tragic news of the missing submersible imploding, saying honor, respect, and dignity are “more important to the human soul” than money.

Like most around the world, we have watched the coverage of the OceanGate Titan capsule with great concern and enormous amount of sadness and compassion for the families of those who lost their lives. We honor their zest for life, as well as their commitment to the exploration of our oceans. As has been reported, we have been involved in a legal dispute with Stockton Rush, CEO/Founder of OceanGate. In light of these tragic events, we have informed our attorneys to withdraw all legal actions against Stockton. Money is a driving force in our economy, but honor, respect and dignity are more important to the human soul. We wish the entire OceanGate family and the families of those aboard the Titan the very best as they grieve the loss of their loved ones. The Hagles’ told WESH in a statement

In the now-dropped lawsuit, the Hagles’ alleged that their trip to see the Titanic was delayed and rescheduled several times. The couple claimed that OceanGate’s CEO Richard Stockton Rush “knowingly strung them along even though he knew the vessel was not ready to take the trip and wouldn’t give them a refund.”

Since 2021, OceanGate has been taking tourists to the area of the Titanic wreck. The company’s 21-foot submersible, Titan, was carrying five people when it went underwater and vanished on June 18.

Rush was one of the five people killed on the Titan, along with Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

On Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said it’s leading an investigation to determine what caused the Titan submersible to implode.