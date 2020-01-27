Florida couple dies after car left running in garage

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH)—A New Smyrna Beach couple died Sunday in an apparent case of carbon monoxide poisoning after a car was left running inside their garage, deputies said.

Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Atlantic Avenue home of William Whitehurst, 93, and Dorothy Whitehurst, 91, around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. A neighbor and family friend had checked on them and discovered the Whitehursts dead in their bed.

Investigators said there were no signs of trauma to either person, and they appeared to have been lying in bed reading at the time they passed.

The couple’s bedroom is located directly above the garage and when a detective checked the garage, he found a vehicle with the keys in the ignition in the “on” position and the battery dead.

Firefighters performed a carbon monoxide check on the vehicle and detected levels high enough to incapacitate or kill, officials said.

“While the official cause of death will be determined after an autopsy by the medical examiner, all indications at this time point to carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a vehicle left running in the garage,” deputies said.

