(WFLA) — A couple in Broward County said someone shot at them after they ended up at the wrong address while delivering groceries for Instacart.

Waldes Thomas told NBC affiliate WTVJ that he was delivering for Instacart Saturday, and his girlfriend Diamond D’arville was with him. The couple said they were on the phone with the customer trying to find her house but ended up at a home on Southwest 178th Avenue.

The couple said they saw a flashlight as they were about to drive off the property.

“He’s like, ‘Who are you?’ and we’re saying we’re with Instacart,” D’arville told the news station.

Things quickly took a terrible turn after the man got into his truck and pulled up behind the couple.

“I had seen him pull out a gun and that’s when I said, ‘We got to go, we got to go,'” D’arville told WTVJ. “I was scared, I’m not going to lie.”

D’arville said her car was hit several times. The couple said they decided to pull over about a block away from the home and called Davie police.

(WTVJ)

“We were there for Instacart, we were trying to tell him, and he went about it the wrong way — instead of just calling police, saying ‘I have trespassers on my lawn,’ he decided to shoot,” Thomas said.

Davie police told WTVJ that a gun did go off at a home on Southwest 178th Avenue but no injuries were reported.

“(A detective) asked if we wanted to prosecute and we agreed to do that, but he said since they didn’t break any laws or do anything unlawful, they couldn’t do anything because we were on their property,” D’arville told WTVJ.

The couple said they want the man who shot at them to be held accountable.

“It’s just not right — even if you have a gun, I understand you’re trying to protect your family, but you don’t come outside shooting,” D’arville told the news station. “We’re telling you what we’re here, we’re trying to leave and you’re blocking us in, it could’ve just been on our way and they made it bigger than what it was.”

Instacart released the following statement to WTVJ:

“The safety of the entire Instacart community is incredibly important to us, and we take immediate action when we receive reports of violence or threats of violence made against any member of the Instacart community. We have reached out to the shopper and will cooperate with law enforcement on any ongoing investigation.”

Instacart said they have added several safety resources for shoppers and any incidents should be reported.