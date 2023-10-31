BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida couple was arrested Sunday after their 14-month-old girl overdosed on cocaine, deputies said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a medical call in Bonita Springs after a child became unresponsive.

Deputies said Diego Tzoy Pu, 33, and Santa Lux Pu De Tzoycouple, 30, told them that the baby had swallowed several oxycodone pills.

Tzoy Pu even pulled a baggy of pills from his pocket, which the sheriff’s office said tested positive for cocaine.

Authorities said the pills were in the man’s wallet, which was on a bedside table that the child could access. The child was seen screaming and crying with a blue pill in her teeth before the couple called 911, deputies said.

“We have to protect those that cannot protect themselves,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “Thank God the child is going to be okay. We will continue to work with DCF to ensure this child is in a safe environment, free of drugs and neglect.”

The couple was charged in the incident, and the Department of Children and Families is conducting its own investigation.