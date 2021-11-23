Florida couple caught having sex in the back seat of FHP cruiser

COLLIER County, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida couple was arrested after they filmed themselves having sex in an FHP trooper’s squad car after the trooper stepped away.

According to an arrest report obtained by WBBH, Summer Watkins and Yordan Nao, both 24 were pulled over for driving with a suspended license early on Thursday morning.

They were both put in the back of a patrol car and the trooper had planned to drop them off at a gas station where they could find their own ride home.

Before they made it home, the trooper caught them having oral sex in the backseat. Troopers said Noa was recording Watkins on his phone.

When troopers searched Noa’s vehicle, they also discovered marijuana and codeine.

Watkins was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and breach of the peace while Nao was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, breach of the peace, indecent exposure of a sexual organ and lewd and lascivious behavior.

The couple was taken to Collier County Jail after being arrested. They were each released on bond and are expected back in court next month.