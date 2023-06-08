JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A lesbian couple in Jacksonville decided to swap eggs and carry each other’s baby simultaneously.

Faith, 29, and Cassandre Rich, 31, told WJXT they got pregnant through Reciprocal IVF at Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine (FIRM) in Jacksonville.

According to the Pacific Fertility Center, Reciprocal IVF is a fertility treatment option for same-sex female couples that allows both partners to be intimately involved in the child creation process.

“Nobody believed we were going to do it. Even the fertility clinic, to be honest,” the couple told the news station.

The couple said the journey was scary and stressful at first. There was a chance they wouldn’t get pregnant or only one of them would.

“When we went to our first appointment back on Feb. 1 of last year, I was devastated,” Faith told WJXT. “Like 30% chance that it was even going to take, on top of my egg count. I barely had any eggs, and they didn’t even think we were going to be able to retrieve anything from me. So, it’s a stressful journey, but you have the right partner it makes it worth it.”

In March, the babies, both girls, were born just three days apart at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Although the couple said the process was stressful, they said they want to show other couples that their dreams can come true.

“I just want everybody to know they can do it,” Faith said. “There are resources; there is help. Everybody makes it seem like it’s impossible for the community, and it’s not.”