MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida couple was arrested Tuesday after deputies said they found a toddler covered in feces and cockroaches during a traffic stop.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it pulled over the driver of a car who was reportedly driving recklessly.

Deputies said the driver was identified as Zachary Sousa Engren, 22. A passenger, Jillian Larae Meyers, 20, a 24-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were also in the car.

Deputies said they found a .40-caliber Glock handgun under the passenger seat as well as marijuana. They said the car was filthy, laden with used food containers, clothes and trash.

The sheriff’s office said there were also reptiles and insects in boxes in the trunk.

Deputies said cockroaches were crawling on the child, who smelled of human waste.

Engren and Meyers told deputies that the child was in their care and said they had diapers. Deputies said they found no diapers in the car and the couple gave conflicting stories as to when the child last ate. The couple said they were living in the vehicle.

Deputies removed the child from the car and notified the Florida Department of Children and Families, the sheriff’s office said.

Engren and Meyers were taken to jail. They were both charged with child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to deputies.

The 24-year-old man was not arrested. He said they were all in the Florida Keys to collect reptiles and insects. He told deputies he had no knowledge of the drugs or the gun.

Deputies said the child was placed in the care of DCF.