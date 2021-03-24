Florida county will let bars and restaurants sell alcohol 24/7

Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — At H & D’s Roadhouse in Merritt Island, and like many bars across Brevard County, closing time is at 2 a.m.

That’s been the cut-off for alcohol sales at all bars and restaurants across the area until recently.

Brevard County commissioners voted Monday to lift sale restrictions from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m., essentially allowing sales around the clock.

Now H & D’s could open or close any time owner Harry Vigliano wants.

“I think it could be a possibility to stay open. I’m going to have to sit and look at things and crunch some numbers together,” Vigliano said.

The new rules would affect H & D’s because it’s in unincorporated Brevard County. However, but places inside city limits, like Cocoa Beach, Cape Canaveral and Melbourne, would not be affected.

