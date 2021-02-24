Florida county where Rush Limbaugh lived won’t follow order to lower flags in his honor

FILE – This Jan. 13, 2009 file photo shows conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh talks with former Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld, left, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Limbaugh says he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, he said he will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Palm Beach County, Florida, commissioner says flags won’t be lowered to half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh despite an order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Melissa McKinlay tweeted late Tuesday that the “lowering of flags should be a unifying gesture during solemn occasions.”

She noted that while Limbaugh was a significant public figure, he was also “incredibly divisive.”

Limbaugh died of lung cancer last week at age 70.

He was a longtime resident of Palm Beach County. DeSantis’ order set off protests from other public officials who also didn’t deem him worthy of the honor.