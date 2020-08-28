LIVE NOW /
Florida county to hold high school football players out of face-to-face learning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – High school football players in Orange County will not be allowed to participate in face-to-face learning this semester, officials said.

Orange County school officials say football players will be taught in cohorts that keep them together during the season to reduce risk of COVID-19 spread.

“Students will be able to continue their education on LaunchED at home or within a cohort group of their teammates,” a statement from the district said.

The district said the move is being made to ensure that those athletes having direct contact with others and unable to adequately social distance will not expose non-team members while attending face-to-face instruction.

Fall sports in Orange County will start Aug. 31, but only bowling, cross-country, football, golf, swimming and diving and girls volleyball got the greenlight to have a season.

Even though high school football will start again for students in Orange County, cheerleading and marching band will not.

