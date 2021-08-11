Florida county overwhelmed by COVID-19 911 calls; officials ask residents to use service sparingly

First responders along Florida’s Space Coast pleaded with residents Wednesday to think twice before calling 911, as they struggle to contain the region’s skyrocketing number of Covid-19 cases.

Jampacked emergency rooms and intensive care units have slowed hospital operations to a crawl, Brevard County Fire Rescue and Emergency Management officials said.

Those delays have forced them into the unprecedented position of asking residents of Florida’s 10th largest county to consider other medical options before dialing those three digits for emergency help.

