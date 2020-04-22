Florida county offers drive-thru weddings due to COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (The Gainesville (Fla.) Sun) — Couples whose weddings were canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic are getting a second chance in one Florida county.

The Alachua County Clerk of Court office is hosting drive-thru wedding ceremonies at the courthouse on the evening of April 30.

The ceremonies are set to begin at 5 p.m. and officials ask anyone interested in participating to call for an appointment.

Couples should arrive at the courthouse about 15 minutes before their scheduled ceremony time.

The makeshift wedding ceremony costs $30 and is payable in cash or credit card.

