Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Florida county offers drive-thru weddings due to COVID-19

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Images – WFLA Use Only

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (The Gainesville (Fla.) Sun) — Couples whose weddings were canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic are getting a second chance in one Florida county.

The Alachua County Clerk of Court office is hosting drive-thru wedding ceremonies at the courthouse on the evening of April 30.

The ceremonies are set to begin at 5 p.m. and officials ask anyone interested in participating to call for an appointment.

Couples should arrive at the courthouse about 15 minutes before their scheduled ceremony time.

The makeshift wedding ceremony costs $30 and is payable in cash or credit card.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida Aquarium makes breakthrough that could save reefs from extinction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Aquarium makes breakthrough that could save reefs from extinction"

Florida coronavirus: 867 dead, more than 4,200 hospitalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida coronavirus: 867 dead, more than 4,200 hospitalized"

Hillsborough schools tracking meals after parents caught selling food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough schools tracking meals after parents caught selling food"

Sarasota County Commission discusses reopening beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County Commission discusses reopening beaches"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Pinellas extends state of emergency, beaches to remain closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas extends state of emergency, beaches to remain closed"

Hackers steal stimulus payments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hackers steal stimulus payments"

Tom Brady caught at local park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady caught at local park"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money"

a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries

Thumbnail for the video titled "a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries"

NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m."
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss