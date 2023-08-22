DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida county banned a type of pickup truck modification from its beaches due to serious safety concerns.

Volusia County’s ordinance cracking down on front-elevated vehicles went into effect on Monday.

The county council took up the issue earlier this month at the request of Sheriff Mike Chitwood, “in order to assist with safety on the beach,” according to the ordinance.

The front-elevated vehicle trend, known colloquially as the “Carolina Squat,” poses a risk to beachgoers because it limits the driver’s visibility, according to the sheriff’s office. The trend is commonly associated with pickup trucks, but any vehicle with its front fender “raised or lowered four or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender” is included in the ban, according to the ordinance.

Trucks sporting the “Carolina Squat” have been banned entirely in the Carolinas and Virginia.

Chitwood also requested the county council consider a ban on enclosed tents on the beach, alleging they are often used to conceal sex crimes and other offenses. Under the proposed ordinance, any structure placed on the beach “must allow the full interior of the tent or structure to be visible … to permit observation of any occupants.”

County councilmembers held off on approving the tent ban for now.