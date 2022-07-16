PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Palm Beach County commissioners approved a change to the county’s parks and recreation ordinance, banning adults without children from play areas meant for kids.

According to a WPTV report, Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth announced the new ordinance earlier this week.

It would prohibit anyone age 18 or older from entering or lingering in a child’s play area — like a splash pad or playground — unless they are accompanied by a child under the age of 12.

Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth announced this week that the new regulation prohibits adults 18 years or older from entering or remaining in a designated children’s play area unless the adult is supervising and/or accompanying children that are 12 years old or younger.

“Public safety is always a priority, especially when it comes to our children, so I am pleased with this added layer of safety at county playgrounds,” Weinroth said.

County commissioners said that anyone caught breaking the law would be asked to leave. If they refuse, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office would get involved.

WPTV spoke with several parents on Thursday and most welcomed the change, saying the extra emphasis on safety put their minds at ease.

“It seems pretty logical if you don’t have a kid,” father John Dipalermo said. “I don’t see the need to hang out at an area where kids are playing. I think most parents would be on board with that.”

The new ordinance is expected to go into effect in the coming weeks.