Florida could soon offer digital driver’s licenses

** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY FEB. 20 AND THEREAFTER ** Traffic moves along SR-60 during rush hour Friday afternoon Feb. 11, 2005, in Brandon, Fla. Florida’s is the nation’s third fastest growing state with a population of 17.4 million. And growing just as fast are concerns with overcrowded roads and schools and taxed water and sewer systems. Urban sprawl has become an issue as housing developments sprout on farm and rural lands statewide. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Florida may soon provide drivers with mobile licenses.

In 2021, Florida residents will be able to apply for new mobile driver’s licenses that are easily accessible on a variety of devices, including smartphones and tablets.

The licenses will be as valid as a traditional license.

The service will be provided by the company Thales, which designs and builds electrical systems and provides services for the aerospace, defense, transportation and security markets.

“The State of Florida will be the first state in the United States to provide mobile Driver Licenses with leading-edge security mechanisms, fully compliant with rigorous national and international standards.,” a statement from Thales said.

Several other states have tested digital licenses and Louisiana has already given the green light to its digital driver’s license, the LA Wallet, developed by a company called Envoc.

An extra layer of security means people won’t have to worry about identity theft and fraud, as mobile licenses are harder to counterfeit.

“I’m excited for this innovative project that will make the state of Florida a national leader in offering secure and trusted mobile identification, which is a priority for our governor, Ron DeSantis,” said Terry L. Rhodes, executive director of the FLDHSMV. “We have made a sustained commitment to the modernization of nearly every aspect of what our department does and how customers access our services, and Thales will be a great partner as Florida now steps into the future of mobile identification.”

According to Thales, a digital license will work the same way as a traditional one. People would open the app and present it to verify your age, check in at TSA or interact with law enforcement. As of now, though, Thales states on their website, “It will be up to each state and local law enforcement agency to determine what procedure and methods work best within their existing protocol.”

The FLDHSMV has yet to announce an exact date when mobile licenses will be available.

MORE TOP STORIES