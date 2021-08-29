Florida corrections trainee dies in accidental shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Department of Corrections trainee was killed in an accidental shooting, officials say.

The department released a statement Saturday identifying the trainee as Whitney Cloud, who had been with the agency since June. She was assigned to the Jefferson Correctional Institution and was training at Wakulla Correctional Institution in Crawfordville.

Cloud was shot accidentally during firearms training on Thursday, the statement said. No one else was injured.

“We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Officer Whitney Cloud,” said Corrections Secretary Mark Inch. “As a newly hired officer trainee, Officer Cloud vowed to make a difference in the lives of others and protect her community. We are immensely saddened by this unexpected tragedy.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

