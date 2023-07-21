TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old Florida corrections deputy was arrested on domestic violence charges just three years into his career with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, July 19, deputies received an allegation of domestic violence involving the suspect, Dylan Landmark, who had been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since June 2020.

In response, the sheriff’s office launched “a comprehensive internal investigation to thoroughly examine the incident,” the CCSO said.

One day later, Landmark was arrested and charged with felony domestic battery. He was later placed on Administrative Leave without pay, and taken to the Charlotte County Jail.

“We are not above the law. In fact, I hold my staff to a higher set of standards, both sworn and civilian,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said. “As Sheriff of this county, my duty is to uphold the trust and safety of our community. When any member of our agency faces allegations that may breach that trust, we take it with utmost seriousness.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of abuse, you can seek help by contacting CCSO or the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) at C.A.R.E.’s 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 941-627-6000 or C.A.R.E.’s Sexual Assault Helpline: 941-637-0404.