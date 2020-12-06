Florida coronavirus: Tampa Bay surpasses 190K total coronavirus cases

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 8,400 new cases on Sunday.
New cases reported:
- Sunday: 8,436
- Saturday: 10,431
- Friday: 10,177
- Thursday: 10,870
- Wednesday: 9,994
Percent positive:
The health department received 118,590 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 9.91% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Saturday: 9.91%
- Friday: 9.14%
- Thursday: 9.36%
- Wednesday: 9.84%
- Tuesday: 10.87%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.86% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 7.86%
- Friday: 7.32%
- Thursday: 7.49%
- Wednesday: 8.19%
- Tuesday: 9.12%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,177 total
Florida reported 93 new virus fatalities among residents on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 93
- Saturday: 90
- Friday: 120
- Thursday: 98
- Wednesday: 97
Hospitalizations (56,457 since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 140
- Saturday: 222
- Friday: 275
- Thursday: 253
- Wednesday: 370
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 61,276
Deaths: 960
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,899
Deaths: 925
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,753
Deaths: 398
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,713
Deaths: 391
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,153
Deaths: 301
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,135
Deaths: 701
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,395
Deaths: 229
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,036
Deaths: 165
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,143
Deaths: 181
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,810
Deaths: 19
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
