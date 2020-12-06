Florida coronavirus: Tampa Bay surpasses 190K total coronavirus cases

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 8,400 new cases on Sunday.

New cases reported:

Sunday: 8,436

Saturday: 10,431

Friday: 10,177

Thursday: 10,870

Wednesday: 9,994

Percent positive:

The health department received 118,590 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 9.91% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Saturday: 9.91%

Friday: 9.14%

Thursday: 9.36%

Wednesday: 9.84%

Tuesday: 10.87%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.86% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 7.86%

Friday: 7.32%

Thursday: 7.49%

Wednesday: 8.19%

Tuesday: 9.12%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,177 total

Florida reported 93 new virus fatalities among residents on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 93

Saturday: 90

Friday: 120

Thursday: 98

Wednesday: 97

Hospitalizations (56,457 since pandemic began):

Sunday: 140

Saturday: 222

Friday: 275

Thursday: 253

Wednesday: 370

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 61,276

Deaths: 960

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,899

Deaths: 925

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,753

Deaths: 398

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,713

Deaths: 391

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,153

Deaths: 301

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,135

Deaths: 701

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,395

Deaths: 229

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,036

Deaths: 165

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,143

Deaths: 181

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,810

Deaths: 19

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.