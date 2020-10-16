Florida coronavirus: State’s total death count surpasses 16K

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 3,449 new cases of coronavirus Friday in addition to 94 additional deaths and 169 more hospital admissions.

There are now 748,437 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Cases reported:

Friday: 3,449

Thursday: 3,356

Wednesday: 2,883

Tuesday: 2,725

Monday: 1,533

Percent positive: 5.32%

The health department says it received 84,507 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of all the test results received, 5.32% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Thursday: 5.32%

Wednesday: 6.70%

Tuesday: 6.65%

Monday: 6.26%

Sunday: 5.17%

Percent positivity: 4.38%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.38% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 4.38%

Wednesday: 5.20%

Tuesday: 4.94%

Monday: 4.99%

Sunday: 4.28%

Florida Resident Fatalities (15,830):

The state reported 94 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Friday. The state now has a total of 16,030 total coronavirus-related deaths, with 200 non-Florida resident deaths also reported. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 94

Thursday: 141

Wednesday: 64

Tuesday: 119

Monday: 48

Hospitalizations (46,862 since pandemic began):

Friday: 169

Thursday: 211

Wednesday: 257

Tuesday: 210

Monday: 91

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 44,999

Deaths: 738

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,746

Deaths: 793

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,908

Deaths: 307

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,365

Deaths: 317

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,089

Deaths: 222

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,572

Deaths: 578

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,385

Deaths: 153

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,416

Deaths: 101

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,000

Deaths: 125

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,519

Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

