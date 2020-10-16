Florida coronavirus: State’s total death count surpasses 16K

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 3,449 new cases of coronavirus Friday in addition to 94 additional deaths and 169 more hospital admissions.
There are now 748,437 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Cases reported:
- Friday: 3,449
- Thursday: 3,356
- Wednesday: 2,883
- Tuesday: 2,725
- Monday: 1,533
Percent positive: 5.32%
The health department says it received 84,507 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of all the test results received, 5.32% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Thursday: 5.32%
- Wednesday: 6.70%
- Tuesday: 6.65%
- Monday: 6.26%
- Sunday: 5.17%
Percent positivity: 4.38%
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.38% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 4.38%
- Wednesday: 5.20%
- Tuesday: 4.94%
- Monday: 4.99%
- Sunday: 4.28%
Florida Resident Fatalities (15,830):
The state reported 94 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Friday. The state now has a total of 16,030 total coronavirus-related deaths, with 200 non-Florida resident deaths also reported. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 94
- Thursday: 141
- Wednesday: 64
- Tuesday: 119
- Monday: 48
Hospitalizations (46,862 since pandemic began):
- Friday: 169
- Thursday: 211
- Wednesday: 257
- Tuesday: 210
- Monday: 91
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 44,999
Deaths: 738
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,746
Deaths: 793
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,908
Deaths: 307
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,365
Deaths: 317
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,089
Deaths: 222
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,572
Deaths: 578
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,385
Deaths: 153
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,416
Deaths: 101
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,000
Deaths: 125
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,519
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
