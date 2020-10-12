Florida coronavirus: State tallies over 46K total resident COVID-19 hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 1,533 new cases of coronavirus Monday in addition to 48 new deaths and 91 new hospitalizations.

There are now 736,024 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

New cases reported (736,024 total):

Monday: 1,533

Sunday: 5,570

Friday: 2,908

Thursday: 3,306

Wednesday: 2,582

Percent positive: 5.17%

The health department says it received 40,510 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of all the test results received, 5.17% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Sunday: 5.17%

Saturday: 4.44%

Friday: 9.24%

Thursday: 5.13%

Wednesday: 5.54%

Percent positivity: 4.28%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.28% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 4.28%

Saturday: 3.47%

Friday: 7.88%

Thursday: 4.13%

Wednesday: 4.57%

Florida Resident Fatalities (15,412):

The state reported 48 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 48

Sunday: 178

Friday: 118

Thursday: 164

Wednesday: 137

Hospitalizations (46,015 since pandemic began):

Monday: 91

Sunday: 249

Friday: 192

Thursday: 224

Wednesday: 255

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 44,256

Deaths: 709

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,215

Deaths: 783

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,173

Deaths: 303

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,684

Deaths: 286

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,157

Deaths: 557

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,871

Deaths: 219

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,362

Deaths: 148

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,356

Deaths: 100

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,950

Deaths: 118

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,457

Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: