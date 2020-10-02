Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 710,000 total coronavirus cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported 2,660 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
There are now 711,804 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The health department also reported 110 new deaths on Friday. The Florida resident death toll stands at 14,554.
There were 169 new hospitalizations. The state has counted 44,489 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
New cases reported (711,804 total):
- Friday: 2,660
- Thursday: 2,628
- Wednesday: 1,948
- Tuesday: 3,266
- Monday: 738
Percent positive: 4.92%
The health department says it received 77,615 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of all the test results received, 4.92% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Thursday: 4.92%
- Wednesday: 5.98%
- Tuesday: 6.35%
- Monday: 6.67%
- Sunday: 5.37%
Percent positivity: 3.77%
The percent positivity for new cases was 3.77% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 3.77%
- Wednesday: 4.65%
- Tuesday: 5.03%
- Monday: 5.01%
- Sunday: 4.23%
Florida Resident Fatalities (14,554 total):
The state reported 110 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 110
- Thursday: 129
- Wednesday: 172
- Tuesday: 106
- Monday: 5
Hospitalizations (44,489 since pandemic began):
- Friday: 169
- Thursday: 212
- Wednesday: 253
- Tuesday: 249
- Monday: 73
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 42,565
Deaths: 660
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 22,347
Deaths: 759
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,681
Deaths: 291
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,270
Deaths: 263
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,217
Deaths: 531
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,411
Deaths: 209
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,215
Deaths: 132
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,206
Deaths: 91
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,798
Deaths: 107
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,380
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
