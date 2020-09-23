Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 690,000 total coronavirus cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,590 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.
Here’s the latest data from the DOH:
New cases reported (690,499 total):
- Wednesday: 2,590
- Tuesday: 2,470
- Monday: 1,685
- Sunday: 2,521
- Saturday: 3,573
Percent positive: 7.21%
The health department says it received 54,483 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of all the test results received, 7.21% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Tuesday: 7.21%
- Monday: 7.55%
- Sunday: 6.13%
- Saturday: 6.23%
- Friday: 5.70%
Percent positivity: 5.30%
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.30% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 5.30%
- Monday: 5.88%
- Sunday: 4.36%
- Saturday: 4.64%
- Friday: 4.53%
Florida Resident Fatalities (13,618 total):
The state reported 202 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 202
- Tuesday: 99
- Monday: 21
- Sunday: 9
- Saturday: 62
Hospitalizations (42,941 since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 170
- Tuesday: 228
- Monday: 90
- Sunday: 79
- Saturday: 140
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 41,178
Deaths: 614
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,701
Deaths: 736
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,327
Deaths: 282
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,948
Deaths: 251
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,452
Deaths: 514
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,988
Deaths: 205
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,064
Deaths: 115
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,111
Deaths: 82
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,684
Deaths: 92
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,313
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
