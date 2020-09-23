Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 690,000 total coronavirus cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,590 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest data from the DOH:

New cases reported (690,499 total):

Wednesday: 2,590

Tuesday: 2,470

Monday: 1,685

Sunday: 2,521

Saturday: 3,573

Percent positive: 7.21%

The health department says it received 54,483 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of all the test results received, 7.21% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Tuesday: 7.21%

Monday: 7.55%

Sunday: 6.13%

Saturday: 6.23%

Friday: 5.70%

Percent positivity: 5.30%

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.30% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 5.30%

Monday: 5.88%

Sunday: 4.36%

Saturday: 4.64%

Friday: 4.53%

Florida Resident Fatalities (13,618 total):

The state reported 202 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 202

Tuesday: 99

Monday: 21

Sunday: 9

Saturday: 62

Hospitalizations (42,941 since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 170

Tuesday: 228

Monday: 90

Sunday: 79

Saturday: 140

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,178

Deaths: 614

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,701

Deaths: 736

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,327

Deaths: 282

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,948

Deaths: 251

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,452

Deaths: 514

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,988

Deaths: 205

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,064

Deaths: 115

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,111

Deaths: 82

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,684

Deaths: 92

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,313

Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: