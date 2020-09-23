Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 690,000 total coronavirus cases

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image-WFLA Use Only

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,590 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest data from the DOH:

New cases reported (690,499 total):

  • Wednesday: 2,590
  • Tuesday: 2,470
  • Monday: 1,685
  • Sunday: 2,521
  • Saturday: 3,573

Percent positive: 7.21%

The health department says it received 54,483 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of all the test results received, 7.21% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Tuesday: 7.21%
  • Monday: 7.55%
  • Sunday: 6.13%
  • Saturday: 6.23%
  • Friday: 5.70%

Percent positivity: 5.30%

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.30% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Tuesday: 5.30%
  • Monday: 5.88%
  • Sunday: 4.36%
  • Saturday: 4.64%
  • Friday: 4.53%

Florida Resident Fatalities (13,618 total):

The state reported 202 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Wednesday: 202
  • Tuesday: 99
  • Monday: 21
  • Sunday: 9
  • Saturday: 62

Hospitalizations (42,941 since pandemic began):

  • Wednesday: 170
  • Tuesday: 228
  • Monday: 90
  • Sunday: 79
  • Saturday: 140

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,178
Deaths: 614

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,701
Deaths: 736

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,327
Deaths: 282

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,948
Deaths: 251

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,452
Deaths: 514

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,988
Deaths: 205

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,064
Deaths: 115

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,111
Deaths: 82

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,684
Deaths: 92

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,313
Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss