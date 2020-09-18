Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 675K total coronavirus cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 3,204 new cases of coronavirus on Friday.

Here’s the latest data from the DOH:

New cases reported (677,660 total):

Friday: 3,204

Thursday: 3,255

Wednesday: 2,355

Tuesday: 3,116

Monday: 1,736

Percent positive:

The health department says it received 79,614 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of all the test results received, 5.33% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Thursday: 5.33%

Wednesday: 5.68%

Tuesday: 5.78%

Monday: 5.59%

Sunday: 5.19%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.18% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 4.18%

Wednesday: 4.46%

Tuesday: 4.47%

Monday: 4.22%

Sunday: 3.91%

Florida Resident Fatalities (13,225 total):

The state reported 139 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 139

Thursday: 147

Wednesday: 152

Tuesday: 145

Monday: 34

Hospitalizations (42,234 since pandemic began):

Friday: 187

Thursday: 196

Wednesday: 197

Tuesday: 280

Monday: 77

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,349

Deaths: 604

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,359

Deaths: 720

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,087

Deaths: 277

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,795

Deaths: 246

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,915

Deaths: 505

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,729

Deaths: 198

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,974

Deaths: 112

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,046

Deaths: 81

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,586

Deaths: 81

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,268

Deaths: 10

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

