Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 675K total coronavirus cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 3,204 new cases of coronavirus on Friday.
Here’s the latest data from the DOH:
New cases reported (677,660 total):
- Friday: 3,204
- Thursday: 3,255
- Wednesday: 2,355
- Tuesday: 3,116
- Monday: 1,736
Percent positive:
The health department says it received 79,614 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of all the test results received, 5.33% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Thursday: 5.33%
- Wednesday: 5.68%
- Tuesday: 5.78%
- Monday: 5.59%
- Sunday: 5.19%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.18% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 4.18%
- Wednesday: 4.46%
- Tuesday: 4.47%
- Monday: 4.22%
- Sunday: 3.91%
Florida Resident Fatalities (13,225 total):
The state reported 139 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 139
- Thursday: 147
- Wednesday: 152
- Tuesday: 145
- Monday: 34
Hospitalizations (42,234 since pandemic began):
- Friday: 187
- Thursday: 196
- Wednesday: 197
- Tuesday: 280
- Monday: 77
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 40,349
Deaths: 604
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,359
Deaths: 720
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,087
Deaths: 277
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,795
Deaths: 246
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,915
Deaths: 505
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,729
Deaths: 198
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,974
Deaths: 112
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,046
Deaths: 81
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,586
Deaths: 81
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,268
Deaths: 10
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
