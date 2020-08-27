Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 610,000 total cases, percent positivity at 6.36%

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials reported fewer than 5,000 new cases of coronavirus for the twelfth straight day Thursday.
The state verified 3,269 new cases Thursday. It’s the twelfth day in a row the daily case count has been below 5,000. Among the new cases, health officials reported a 6.36% positivity rate.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day.
Of all test results received Tuesday, 9.04% were positive. The state counted 5,311 positive results and 53,455 negatives. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The state reported 139 total virus fatalities Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
The state has tallied a total of 611,999 infections, and 10,868 resident and 143 non-Florida resident deaths since the pandemic began.
On Thursday, the state also reported 314 new COVID-related hospitalizations. The total hospitalizations now stands at 37,718.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,354
Deaths: 540
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,681
Deaths: 641
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,310
Deaths: 254
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,091
Deaths: 198
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,569
Deaths: 425
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,915
Deaths: 172
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,506
Deaths: 79
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,781
Deaths: 60
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,031
Deaths: 54
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,083
Deaths: 9
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
