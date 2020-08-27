Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 610,000 total cases, percent positivity at 6.36%

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials reported fewer than 5,000 new cases of coronavirus for the twelfth straight day Thursday.

The state verified 3,269 new cases Thursday. It’s the twelfth day in a row the daily case count has been below 5,000. Among the new cases, health officials reported a 6.36% positivity rate.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day.

Of all test results received Tuesday, 9.04% were positive. The state counted 5,311 positive results and 53,455 negatives. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The state reported 139 total virus fatalities Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

The state has tallied a total of 611,999 infections, and 10,868 resident and 143 non-Florida resident deaths since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, the state also reported 314 new COVID-related hospitalizations. The total hospitalizations now stands at 37,718.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,354

Deaths: 540

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,681

Deaths: 641

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,310

Deaths: 254

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,091

Deaths: 198

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,569

Deaths: 425

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,915

Deaths: 172

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,506

Deaths: 79

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,781

Deaths: 60

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,031

Deaths: 54

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,083

Deaths: 9

