Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 500,000 total cases, reports record increase in hospitalizations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida has surpassed 500,000 total coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to the latest report from the health department.

The state reported an additional 5,409 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 502,739.

The state’s death toll rose by 225 to 7,627. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths.

There were also 621 new hospitalizations, which is the largest single-day increase. Currently, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 7,622 people are hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. A total of 28,573 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Of the test results received Monday, 13.96% were positive. The state counted 7,997 positive results and 49,275 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 10.89% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 96,541­­­­­­ cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,725 have been hospitalized and 53 have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Wednesday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,197

Deaths: 377

Hospitalizations: 1,335

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,202

Deaths: 467

Hospitalizations: 1,613

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,940

Deaths: 129

Hospitalizations: 356

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,938

Deaths: 188

Hospitalizations: 582

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,419

Deaths: 298

Hospitalizations: 1,205

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,708

Deaths: 104

Hospitalizations: 513

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,842

Deaths: 38

Hospitalizations: 231

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,311

Deaths: 30

Hospitalizations: 148

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,373

Deaths: 34

Hospitalizations: 133

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 866

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 73

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

