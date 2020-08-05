Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 500,000 total cases, reports record increase in hospitalizations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida has surpassed 500,000 total coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to the latest report from the health department.
The state reported an additional 5,409 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 502,739.
The state’s death toll rose by 225 to 7,627. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths.
There were also 621 new hospitalizations, which is the largest single-day increase. Currently, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 7,622 people are hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. A total of 28,573 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.
Of the test results received Monday, 13.96% were positive. The state counted 7,997 positive results and 49,275 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The percent positivity for new cases was 10.89% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 96,541 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,725 have been hospitalized and 53 have died.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Wednesday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,197
Deaths: 377
Hospitalizations: 1,335
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,202
Deaths: 467
Hospitalizations: 1,613
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,940
Deaths: 129
Hospitalizations: 356
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,938
Deaths: 188
Hospitalizations: 582
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,419
Deaths: 298
Hospitalizations: 1,205
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,708
Deaths: 104
Hospitalizations: 513
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,842
Deaths: 38
Hospitalizations: 231
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,311
Deaths: 30
Hospitalizations: 148
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,373
Deaths: 34
Hospitalizations: 133
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 866
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 73
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
