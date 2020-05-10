Breaking News
Florida coronavirus: State sits at 40,596 cases, 1,721 deaths

Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) — The total number of coronavirus cases in Florida has surpassed 40,000, with over 7,000 hospitalizations and 1,700 deaths, according to the latest numbers by the Florida Dept. of Health.

FDOH is reporting 40,596 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, which is up 595 cases since Saturday’s report. A total of 7,171 patients have been hospitalized and 1,721 have died.

There are now over 4 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 280,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.3 million known cases and over 78,000 deaths.

Since Saturday, six people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 in Dade and Pinellas counties.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,432
Deaths: 37
Hospitalizations: 283

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 861
Deaths: 60
Hospitalizations: 243

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 426
Deaths: 57
Hospitalizations: 136

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 776
Deaths: 74
Hospitalizations: 178

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 297
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 58

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 636
Deaths: 33
Hospitalizations: 206

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 100
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 21

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 98
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 31

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 106
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 27

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 36
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6

