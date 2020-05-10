TAMPA (WFLA) — The total number of coronavirus cases in Florida has surpassed 40,000, with over 7,000 hospitalizations and 1,700 deaths, according to the latest numbers by the Florida Dept. of Health.
FDOH is reporting 40,596 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, which is up 595 cases since Saturday’s report. A total of 7,171 patients have been hospitalized and 1,721 have died.
There are now over 4 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 280,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.3 million known cases and over 78,000 deaths.
Since Saturday, six people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 in Dade and Pinellas counties.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,432
Deaths: 37
Hospitalizations: 283
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 861
Deaths: 60
Hospitalizations: 243
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 426
Deaths: 57
Hospitalizations: 136
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 776
Deaths: 74
Hospitalizations: 178
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 297
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 58
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 636
Deaths: 33
Hospitalizations: 206
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 100
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 21
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 98
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 31
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 106
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 27
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 36
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Tampa Bay salons prepare to reopen on Monday under new guidelines
- Florida coronavirus: State sits at 40,596 cases, 1,721 deaths
- New Banksy art unveiled at hospital thanks doctors and nurses
- The Littlest Trunk helps families who need formula during coronavirus outbreak
- Florida reports 650 coronavirus deaths at nursing homes