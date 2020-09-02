Florida coronavirus: State reports under 2.5K new cases day after ‘unacceptable’ data dump

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported under 2,500 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Just a day prior, the state reported the highest daily coronavirus case count since early August, which the state says can be attributed to an ‘unacceptable’ data dump by Quest Diagnostics.

The state confirmed 2,402 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 633,442.

The health department received 50,707 test results from labs across the state Tuesday. Of the test results received Tuesday, 7.67% were positive. The state says there were 46,820 negative results and 3,887 positives. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.63% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

The state reported 127 total Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. The Florida-resident death toll now stands at 11,501.

Florida also reported 299 new COVID-related hospitalizations. The total hospitalizations now stand at 39,158.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,668

Deaths: 554

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,080

Deaths: 665

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,532

Deaths: 263

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,281

Deaths: 211

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,292

Deaths: 455

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,165

Deaths: 183

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,710

Deaths: 88

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,846

Deaths: 69

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,145

Deaths: 60

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,108

Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

