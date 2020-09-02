Florida coronavirus: State reports under 2.5K new cases day after ‘unacceptable’ data dump

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported under 2,500 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
Just a day prior, the state reported the highest daily coronavirus case count since early August, which the state says can be attributed to an ‘unacceptable’ data dump by Quest Diagnostics.
The state confirmed 2,402 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 633,442.
The health department received 50,707 test results from labs across the state Tuesday. Of the test results received Tuesday, 7.67% were positive. The state says there were 46,820 negative results and 3,887 positives. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.63% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
The state reported 127 total Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. The Florida-resident death toll now stands at 11,501.
Florida also reported 299 new COVID-related hospitalizations. The total hospitalizations now stand at 39,158.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 37,668
Deaths: 554
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,080
Deaths: 665
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,532
Deaths: 263
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,281
Deaths: 211
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,292
Deaths: 455
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,165
Deaths: 183
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,710
Deaths: 88
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,846
Deaths: 69
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,145
Deaths: 60
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,108
Deaths: 9
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
