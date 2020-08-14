Florida coronavirus: State reports under 10K new cases for 20th consecutive day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida recorded 6,148 coronavirus cases and 228 more fatalities on Friday.

The death toll stands at 9,276, including 9,141 Floridians and 135 non-Florida residents. The state’s report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Friday may not be from the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 563,285 people have tested positive for the virus, up 6,148 from Thursday.

The state has tallied under 10,000 cases for 20 consecutive days. Florida had a record 15,300 new cases on July 12. The deadliest day was July 31 when the state recorded 257 deaths.

A total of 33,155 people have been hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Of the test results received Thursday, 10.70% were positive. The state counted 9,534 positive results and 79,550 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.08% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 106,726 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,961 have been hospitalized and 64 have died.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,697

Deaths: 457

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,469

Deaths: 541

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,661

Deaths: 245

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,605

Deaths: 174

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,107

Deaths: 352

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,348

Deaths: 145

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,161

Deaths: 55

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,548

Deaths: 40

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,708

Deaths: 38

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,006

Deaths: 8

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

